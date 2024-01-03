New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is 43.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDU is 165.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On January 03, 2024, EDU’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

EDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has plunged by -2.85 when compared to previous closing price of 73.28, but the company has seen a 2.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that New Oriental’s stock has surged 181% this year due to the recovery in China’s education and domestic travel market. The company has successfully navigated regulatory changes and is poised to benefit from industry consolidation. New Oriental is expanding into the booming study abroad and overseas education market, as well as the senior tourism market.

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen a 2.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.52% decline in the past month and a 21.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 34.23% for the last 200 days.

EDU Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.72. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw -2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.