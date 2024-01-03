Navigating the Volatility of KKR & Co. Inc’s (KKR) Stock

In the past week, KKR stock has gone down by -3.55%, with a monthly gain of 5.86% and a quarterly surge of 34.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for KKR & Co. Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for KKR’s stock, with a 32.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Right Now?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) is $86.80, which is $6.94 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 667.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on January 03, 2024 was 3.58M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) has decreased by -2.52 when compared to last closing price of 81.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-03 that KKR & Co. Inc. KKR, -1.86% late Monday filed an initial public offering for its portfolio company BrightSpring Health Service Inc., a home health care service provider, to trade under the ticker BTSG on the Nasdaq. Goldman Sachs, KKR, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BofA Securities, Guggenheim Securities and Leerink Partners are underwriting the deal.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $94 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KKR Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.57. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc saw -4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Nov 15. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc, valued at $32,700,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc, sale 15,000,000 shares at $36.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 4,570,327 shares at $552,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value 14.75, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.