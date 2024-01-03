Navigating the Volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L P’s (EPD) Stock

The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has seen a 2.15% increase in the past week, with a -0.52% drop in the past month, and a -2.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.00% for EPD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for EPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) by analysts is $31.79, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of EPD was 4.52M shares.

EPD) stock’s latest price update

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 26.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-30 that This company was spun out from Dupont in 2019 and offers investors growth, income potential, and a hefty 5.03% dividend.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EPD Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.31. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 2,410 shares at the price of $26.17 back on Dec 19. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 6,060 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $63,076 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford John R, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 10,000 shares at $25.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Rutherford John R is holding 137,423 shares at $259,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 7.74 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.