Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has dropped by -10.01 compared to previous close of 14.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that On Jan. 9, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) will debut the production design of its FIVE RS electric vehicle (EV) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Mullen, the FIVE RS is a “high-performance variant of our flagship EV crossover.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for MULN is 3.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.46% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of MULN was 1.26M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN’s stock has seen a 30.69% increase for the week, with a -15.39% drop in the past month and a -71.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.42% for Mullen Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for MULN’s stock, with a -97.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MULN Trading at -32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.11%, as shares sank -21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN rose by +30.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.31. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -10.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93. Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -37.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.