Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has plunged by -0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 73.84, but the company has seen a 2.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Mondelez’s (MDLZ) emphasis on the snacking category, regular innovation, acquisitions and effective pricing strategies bodes well amid rising costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is above average at 22.02x. The 36-month beta value for MDLZ is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MDLZ is $80.20, which is $6.5 above than the current price. The public float for MDLZ is 1.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of MDLZ on January 03, 2024 was 6.87M shares.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has seen a 2.77% increase in the past week, with a 4.06% rise in the past month, and a 9.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for MDLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.07% for MDLZ’s stock, with a 3.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $83 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MDLZ Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.63. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.79. Equity return is now at value 16.64, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 87.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.76. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.