Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has gone down by -48.28% for the week, with a -75.91% drop in the past month and a -75.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 61.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.93% for MOBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.57% for MOBX’s stock, with a -74.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MOBX is -0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MOBX is 2.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOBX on January 03, 2024 was 49.30K shares.

MOBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) has decreased by -32.84 when compared to last closing price of 4.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -48.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOBX Trading at -74.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 61.92%, as shares sank -76.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBX fell by -48.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Mobix Labs Inc saw -32.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOBX starting from Chavant Capital Partners LLC, who purchase 199,737 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, Chavant Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,121,919 shares of Mobix Labs Inc, valued at $1,997,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBX

The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -27.33, with -20.91 for asset returns.

Based on Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.