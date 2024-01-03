Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MIRA is 8.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of MIRA was 212.14K shares.

MIRA) stock’s latest price update

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA)’s stock price has soared by 13.33 in relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-18 that Penny stocks represent an exciting yet risky path to profits for active investors. Defined as stocks priced under $5 per share, these cheap equities boast the potential for astronomical returns on minimal investments.

MIRA’s Market Performance

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has seen a 9.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -66.48% decline in the past month and a -74.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.91% for MIRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.54% for MIRA’s stock, with a -68.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MIRA Trading at -45.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.31%, as shares sank -68.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA rose by +9.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5117. In addition, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from McNulty Brian Patrick, who sale 46,005 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Dec 11. After this action, McNulty Brian Patrick now owns 660,000 shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $71,496 using the latest closing price.

McNulty Brian Patrick, the 10% Owner of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 19,053 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that McNulty Brian Patrick is holding 683,002 shares at $30,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRA

The total capital return value is set at -575.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -806.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.