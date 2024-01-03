Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) is $11.85, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 82.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDXG on January 03, 2024 was 655.08K shares.

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG)’s stock price has plunge by -10.26relation to previous closing price of 8.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-29 that MiMedx Group said on Friday it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to the classification of its placental-derived tissue product Axiofill, and its shares fell 7% after the bell.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MDXG’s stock has fallen by -11.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.29% and a quarterly rise of 4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for Mimedx Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.59% for MDXG’s stock, with a 22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MDXG Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Mimedx Group Inc saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from DOUG RICE, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Nov 21. After this action, DOUG RICE now owns 102,200 shares of Mimedx Group Inc, valued at $35,786 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of Mimedx Group Inc, sale 10,365 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 317,803 shares at $61,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mimedx Group Inc stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.