MGO Global Inc (MGOL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGOL is 5.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGOL on January 03, 2024 was 350.53K shares.

MGOL) stock's latest price update

The stock of MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ: MGOL) has increased by 10.35 when compared to last closing price of 0.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Maximiliano Ojeda – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Vincent Ottomanelli – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to MGO Global’s Third Quarter Results Webcast. Joining us from MGO are Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; and MGO’s Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Ottomanelli.

MGOL’s Market Performance

MGO Global Inc (MGOL) has seen a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.59% decline in the past month and a -48.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.80% for MGOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for MGOL’s stock, with a -60.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGOL Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGOL rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4577. In addition, MGO Global Inc saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.81 for the present operating margin

+67.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGO Global Inc stands at -246.46. Equity return is now at value -512.31, with -320.52 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 19.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MGO Global Inc (MGOL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.