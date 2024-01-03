MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDIA is 19.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of MDIA was 7.97K shares.

MDIA) stock’s latest price update

MediaCo Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MDIA)’s stock price has increased by 36.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. However, the company has seen a 26.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-08-02 that Here’s what you need to know about buying penny stocks on August 2nd The post Best Penny Stocks to Watch Before Market Open on August 2nd appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

MDIA’s Market Performance

MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA) has seen a 26.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.22% decline in the past month and a -21.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.29% for MDIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.21% for MDIA stock, with a simple moving average of -36.39% for the last 200 days.

MDIA Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.77%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDIA rose by +26.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5296. In addition, MediaCo Holding Inc saw 36.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDIA starting from EMMIS CORP, who sale 12,913 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Jun 14. After this action, EMMIS CORP now owns 362,099 shares of MediaCo Holding Inc, valued at $17,949 using the latest closing price.

EMMIS CORP, the Director of MediaCo Holding Inc, sale 33,258 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that EMMIS CORP is holding 375,012 shares at $49,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.58 for the present operating margin

+13.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaCo Holding Inc stands at -25.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42.

Based on MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA), the company’s capital structure generated 80.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.