Matterport Inc (MTTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR)'s stock price has plunge by -3.72% in relation to previous closing price of 2.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTTR is 251.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTTR on January 03, 2024 was 2.33M shares.

MTTR’s Market Performance

MTTR stock saw an increase of -8.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.78% and a quarterly increase of 17.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Matterport Inc (MTTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for MTTR’s stock, with a -2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MTTR Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Matterport Inc saw -3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from PITTMAN RAYMOND J, who sale 273,720 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Dec 04. After this action, PITTMAN RAYMOND J now owns 2,923,154 shares of Matterport Inc, valued at $736,608 using the latest closing price.

Fay James Daniel, the Chief Financial Officer of Matterport Inc, sale 100,482 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Fay James Daniel is holding 1,237,379 shares at $270,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.40 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc stands at -81.79. The total capital return value is set at -63.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -34.49 for asset returns.

Based on Matterport Inc (MTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Matterport Inc (MTTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.