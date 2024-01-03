Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has decreased by -3.85 when compared to last closing price of 36.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-12-28 that U.S. equities were little changed on Thursday, with the S&P 500 grinding out a gain of less than 0.1% after spending much of the session within a few points of its all-time closing high. The Dow added 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed the day with a minimal decline.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 19.91x. The 36-month beta value for MTCH is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for MTCH is 270.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on January 03, 2024 was 5.89M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stock saw an increase of -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.82% and a quarterly increase of -8.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for MTCH’s stock, with a -8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $32 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.29. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 30,352 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $16,160 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $29.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 22,243 shares at $116,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.