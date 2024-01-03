Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) Stock: A 0.07% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, MRO stock has gone down by -0.89%, with a monthly decline of -3.97% and a quarterly plunge of -4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Marathon Oil Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for MRO’s stock, with a -2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is above average at 9.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is $32.51, which is $8.09 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 582.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRO on January 03, 2024 was 10.03M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 24.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Marathon Oil is set to benefit from OPEC+’s decision to extend supply reductions into FY 2024. The company is generating strong free cash flow and returning a significant amount of cash to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. Marathon Oil has a low free cash flow breakeven and is one of the cheapest E&P companies to invest in.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MRO Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.35. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 53,403 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Sep 29. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 156,481 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,444,639 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Michael A, the Executive VP, Operations of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 37,000 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Henderson Michael A is holding 94,254 shares at $1,010,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 15.01, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.