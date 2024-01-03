Manitex International Inc (MNTX): A Technical Analysis

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manitex International Inc (MNTX) is $9.50, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for MNTX is 13.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNTX on January 03, 2024 was 112.31K shares.

MNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ: MNTX) has dropped by -7.21 compared to previous close of 8.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Manitex (MNTX) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

MNTX’s Market Performance

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) has seen a -6.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.68% gain in the past month and a 64.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for MNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for MNTX’s stock, with a 53.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MNTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MNTX Trading at 27.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTX fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Manitex International Inc saw -7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTX starting from LANGEVIN DAVID J, who sale 1,142 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Mar 08. After this action, LANGEVIN DAVID J now owns 962,460 shares of Manitex International Inc, valued at $6,075 using the latest closing price.

LANGEVIN DAVID J, the Executive Chairman of Manitex International Inc, sale 1,177 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that LANGEVIN DAVID J is holding 943,602 shares at $6,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.41 for the present operating margin

+18.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manitex International Inc stands at -1.79. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.43. Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Manitex International Inc (MNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 164.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.17. Total debt to assets is 40.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manitex International Inc (MNTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.