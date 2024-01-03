Make Informed Decisions with Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Stock Updates

The stock of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has gone down by -3.35% for the week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month and a 25.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for SNOW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.72% for SNOW’s stock, with a 15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SNOW is 301.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of SNOW was 4.60M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has dropped by -4.96 compared to previous close of 199.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that An analyst’s ratings downgrade for Apple stock spurred sell-offs for Snowflake and other tech companies. Escalations in the semiconductor-tech war between the U.S. and China also triggered valuation pullbacks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $240 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SNOW Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.56. In addition, Snowflake Inc saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Slootman Frank, who sale 275,000 shares at the price of $200.78 back on Dec 28. After this action, Slootman Frank now owns 180,143 shares of Snowflake Inc, valued at $55,215,839 using the latest closing price.

Slootman Frank, the CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc, sale 250,000 shares at $198.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Slootman Frank is holding 180,143 shares at $49,598,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.