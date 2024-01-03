Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has dropped by -13.87 compared to previous close of 1.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-28 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Right Now?

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

MSS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of MSS on January 03, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

MSS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 49.61% for MSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -85.32% for MSS’s stock, with a -85.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MSS Trading at -86.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 49.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares sank -91.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -22.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.3845. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw -13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maison Solutions Inc. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64.

Based on Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS), the company’s capital structure generated 5,283.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.14. Total debt to assets is 80.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,820.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.