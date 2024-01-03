Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LTRY is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LTRY is 2.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On January 03, 2024, LTRY’s average trading volume was 253.82K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LTRY) stock’s latest price update

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.44 in comparison to its previous close of 2.71, however, the company has experienced a 7.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that For the ultimate contrarian, few market categories exist that induce white-knuckled pressure quite like stocks with high short interest. At its most simplistic level, bullish traders targeting highly shorted securities believe that the underlying volatility has gone too far.

LTRY’s Market Performance

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) has experienced a 7.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 72.57% rise in the past month, and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.85% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.00% for LTRY’s stock, with a -31.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRY Trading at 57.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.09%, as shares surge +64.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Lottery.com Inc saw 11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on May 23. After this action, ALD Holdings Group, LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc, valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd., the 10% Owner of Lottery.com Inc, sale 2,500,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. is holding 10,118,257 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.93 for the present operating margin

-593.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc stands at -885.13. The total capital return value is set at -67.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.67. Equity return is now at value -25.78, with -15.67 for asset returns.

Based on Lottery.com Inc (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.