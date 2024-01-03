Livent Corp (LTHM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LTHM is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LTHM is $24.64, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for LTHM is 178.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.37% of that float. The average trading volume for LTHM on January 03, 2024 was 5.93M shares.

LTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 17.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $18.05, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM’s stock has risen by 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.18% and a quarterly rise of 3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Livent Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.16% for LTHM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LTHM Trading at 19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +26.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, Livent Corp saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Antoniazzi Gilberto, who sale 8,603 shares at the price of $14.38 back on Nov 15. After this action, Antoniazzi Gilberto now owns 70,397 shares of Livent Corp, valued at $123,711 using the latest closing price.

Graves Paul W, the President and CEO of Livent Corp, sale 59,244 shares at $16.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Graves Paul W is holding 336,418 shares at $1,001,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.04 for the present operating margin

+51.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corp stands at +33.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.03. Equity return is now at value 24.24, with 17.17 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corp (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 11.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Livent Corp (LTHM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.