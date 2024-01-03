Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LAC is 161.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on January 03, 2024 was 2.79M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.09relation to previous closing price of 6.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that The beginning of the year is a good time for some portfolio rejig. I would look at further strengthening my positions among blue-chip dividend stocks.

LAC’s Market Performance

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has seen a -2.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.86% decline in the past month and a -37.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for LAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LAC Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -2.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) saw -1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.69. Total debt to assets is 20.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.