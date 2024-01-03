Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.58, however, the company has experienced a -1.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that Renewable energy is not only measured in the creation of it, but also in the ways of storage and utilization. Batteries today are part of a wide variety of tools that we use in our daily lives, such as electric cars, light, energy for our offices and homes, among many others.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for LICY is 121.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LICY on January 03, 2024 was 5.86M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY stock saw a decrease of -1.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -82.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.91% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.42% for LICY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -84.92% for the last 200 days.

LICY Trading at -41.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6789. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71. Equity return is now at value -57.76, with -28.69 for asset returns.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.