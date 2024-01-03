Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.33% for LXEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.15% for LXEO’s stock, with a 19.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LXEO is 12.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of LXEO was 155.96K shares.

LXEO) stock’s latest price update

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.51 compared to its previous closing price of 13.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LXEO ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Lexeo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of -$12.36.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXEO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LXEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LXEO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LXEO Trading at 19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.87%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEO fell by -4.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXEO starting from Longitude Capital Partners IV, who purchase 454,545 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Nov 07. After this action, Longitude Capital Partners IV, now owns 2,567,100 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,999,995 using the latest closing price.

Omega Fund VI, L.P., the 10% Owner of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 454,545 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Omega Fund VI, L.P. is holding 2,157,623 shares at $4,999,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9252.14 for the present operating margin

-75.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -9063.76. The total capital return value is set at -56.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

Based on Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.