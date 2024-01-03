Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.36 compared to its previous closing price of 7.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has seen earnings estimates slide lower recently following a rough year with 3 misses and one meet of the of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAZY is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LAZY is 12.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZY on January 03, 2024 was 162.88K shares.

LAZY’s Market Performance

LAZY stock saw a decrease of -8.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.84% for LAZY’s stock, with a -35.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LAZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAZY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LAZY Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZY fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZY starting from North John F, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $7.95 back on Dec 04. After this action, North John F now owns 38,556 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc, valued at $95,400 using the latest closing price.

Porter Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Lazydays Holdings Inc, purchase 6,400 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Porter Kelly is holding 20,463 shares at $50,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+23.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc stands at +3.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value -1.24, with -0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY), the company’s capital structure generated 226.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 63.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.