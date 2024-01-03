Lazard Inc. (LAZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

LAZ currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of LAZ was 789.10K shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

Lazard Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.79 in relation to its previous close of 34.80. However, the company has experienced a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-02 that Lazard LAZ, -0.51% said Tuesday it has officially changed its full formal name to Lazard Inc. from Lazard Ltd. as part of its conversion to a U.S. C-Corp. under Delaware law from a limited partnership.

LAZ’s Market Performance

Lazard Inc. (LAZ) has seen a 4.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.48% gain in the past month and a 19.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for LAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.01% for LAZ’s stock, with a 14.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LAZ Trading at 19.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.74. In addition, Lazard Inc. saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Inc. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11.

Based on Lazard Inc. (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lazard Inc. (LAZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.