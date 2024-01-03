Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Stock Observes 34.53% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has seen a 19.39% increase in the past week, with a 48.98% gain in the past month, and a 35.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for LRMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.05% for LRMR’s stock, with a 34.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LRMR is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LRMR is 25.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of LRMR on January 03, 2024 was 97.01K shares.

LRMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) has jumped by 12.31 compared to previous close of 4.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a panel discussion and 1×1 investor meetings at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, taking place in Boston, MA from September 5 – 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LRMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LRMR Trading at 50.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +44.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR rose by +19.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc saw 12.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRMR starting from Shankar Gopi, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Dec 07. After this action, Shankar Gopi now owns 5,000 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc, valued at $18,662 using the latest closing price.

Celano Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Larimar Therapeutics Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Celano Michael is holding 112,746 shares at $18,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

The total capital return value is set at -39.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -31.58, with -28.17 for asset returns.

Based on Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.