Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has increased by 3.08 when compared to last closing price of 36.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-01 that Even as its stock price has sagged, Kraft Heinz has been improving its balance sheet. The giant food producer’s earnings growth should soon accelerate as margins improve.

Is It Worth Investing in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is above average at 15.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) is $38.36, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for KHC is 1.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KHC on January 03, 2024 was 7.86M shares.

KHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has seen a 4.84% increase in the past week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month, and a 15.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for KHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for KHC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KHC Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.60. In addition, Kraft Heinz Co saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 13,238 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 153,494 shares of Kraft Heinz Co, valued at $463,338 using the latest closing price.

Garlati Vince, the VP, Global Controller (PAO) of Kraft Heinz Co, sale 22,969 shares at $33.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Garlati Vince is holding 74,832 shares at $770,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kraft Heinz Co stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 6.13, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.