Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KTRA is 3.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTRA on January 03, 2024 was 3.18M shares.

KTRA) stock’s latest price update

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA)’s stock price has dropped by -7.55 in relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

KTRA’s Market Performance

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has experienced a -15.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -54.80% drop in the past month, and a -96.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.08% for KTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.92% for KTRA’s stock, with a -95.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KTRA Trading at -82.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.94%, as shares sank -53.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -96.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA fell by -14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1981. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc saw -13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -236.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -233.90. Equity return is now at value -342.86, with -177.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.