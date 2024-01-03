Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock Experiences 3.87% Monthly Change

In the past week, KIM stock has gone down by -5.15%, with a monthly gain of 3.87% and a quarterly surge of 24.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Kimco Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for KIM’s stock, with a 9.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is above average at 29.42x. The 36-month beta value for KIM is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KIM is $22.88, which is $2.14 above than the current price. The public float for KIM is 606.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume of KIM on January 03, 2024 was 5.66M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.56 in comparison to its previous close of 21.28, however, the company has experienced a -5.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Kimco (KIM) acquires RPT Realty in an all-stock deal, adding 56 open-air shopping centers to its portfolio. The move will likely result in earnings accretion and preserve balance sheet strength.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KIM Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.31. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.