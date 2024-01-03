Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.15relation to previous closing price of 33.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-29 that Dutch Bros combines strong financial performance with community-focused expansion. Starbucks continues its leadership, expanding its global footprint and working to reinvent some aspects of its business.

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) is 24.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KDP is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) is $35.93, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 991.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On January 03, 2024, KDP’s average trading volume was 8.27M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP stock saw an increase of 1.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.70% and a quarterly increase of 6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for KDP’s stock, with a 2.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $37 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KDP Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.63. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Oxender Monique, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $32.72 back on Dec 12. After this action, Oxender Monique now owns 56,848 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $196,320 using the latest closing price.

Cofer Timothy P., the Chief Operating Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $31.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Cofer Timothy P. is holding 400,393 shares at $465,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.