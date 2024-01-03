Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KROS is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KROS is 21.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On January 03, 2024, KROS’s average trading volume was 312.32K shares.

KROS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) has increased by 8.48 when compared to last closing price of 39.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that Keros’ President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will present at the following healthcare conferences:

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS’s stock has risen by 12.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.16% and a quarterly rise of 39.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.64% for Keros Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.77% for KROS’s stock, with a 14.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $60 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KROS Trading at 36.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +40.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS rose by +12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.19. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Regnante Keith, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $45.42 back on Jun 09. After this action, Regnante Keith now owns 0 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc, valued at $908,367 using the latest closing price.

Regnante Keith, the Chief Financial Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $47.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Regnante Keith is holding 0 shares at $955,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.23. Equity return is now at value -53.07, with -49.23 for asset returns.

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 4.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 115,675.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.