Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KIQ is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KIQ is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 51.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIQ on January 03, 2024 was 126.24K shares.

KIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) has increased by 42.17 when compared to last closing price of 0.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 58.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2021-10-25 that Check these penny stocks out as DWAC stock and PHUN stock continue to climb The post Best Penny Stocks to Watch as DWAC Stock and PHUN Stock Climb appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

KIQ’s Market Performance

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has experienced a 58.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.15% rise in the past month, and a 9.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.69% for KIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.15% for KIQ’s stock, with a -3.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KIQ Trading at 38.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.67%, as shares surge +42.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ rose by +58.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1500. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw 42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.71. Equity return is now at value -23.54, with -20.97 for asset returns.

Based on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.