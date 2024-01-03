JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $176.90, which is $3.73 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on January 03, 2024 was 9.38M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 170.10. However, the company has seen a 2.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that The latest trading day saw JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) settling at $172.08, representing a +1.16% change from its previous close.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a 2.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.25% rise in the past month, and a 19.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for JPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.29% for JPM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

JPM Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.19. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Lake Marianne, who sale 32,243 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Dec 12. After this action, Lake Marianne now owns 131,962 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $5,158,906 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $144.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 53,425 shares at $624,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.