Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has decreased by -0.97 when compared to last closing price of 57.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that Package delivery giant UPS is set to pass an inflection point in 2024. Building products company Johnson Controls is trading at an excellent valuation.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is above average at 21.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $65.35, which is $8.27 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 675.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JCI on January 03, 2024 was 5.45M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen a 0.60% increase in the past week, with a 8.11% rise in the past month, and a 8.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for JCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.36% for JCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $55 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JCI Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.38. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Vandiepenbeeck Marc, who sale 187 shares at the price of $54.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Vandiepenbeeck Marc now owns 26,367 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $10,098 using the latest closing price.

Oliver George, the Chairman & CEO of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 103,332 shares at $52.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Oliver George is holding 980,403 shares at $5,404,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.52 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 11.27, with 4.33 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.26. Total debt to assets is 24.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.