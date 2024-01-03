JanOne Inc (JAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of JanOne Inc (JAN) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a 44.57% rise in the past month and a 41.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.70% for JAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.54% for JAN’s stock, with a -20.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JAN is 4.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JAN on January 03, 2024 was 1.24M shares.

The stock price of JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) has jumped by 9.41 compared to previous close of 0.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that JanOne (NASDAQ: JAN ) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news from the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. There haven’t been any news press releases of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from the company that would cause today’s rally.

JAN Trading at 36.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares surge +41.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5684. In addition, JanOne Inc saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.53 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at -30.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.58. Equity return is now at value -49.66, with -22.04 for asset returns.

Based on JanOne Inc (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JanOne Inc (JAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.