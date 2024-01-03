iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IQ is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IQ is $50.00, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for IQ is 521.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.93% of that float. The average trading volume for IQ on January 03, 2024 was 7.89M shares.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has dropped by -1.64 in relation to previous closing price of 4.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Shares of iQIYI have experienced a significant decline since the publishing of my bearish articles in 2020 and 2021.

IQ’s Market Performance

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has seen a 2.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.90% gain in the past month and a 2.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for IQ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for IQ’s stock, with a -9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IQ Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, iQIYI Inc ADR saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc ADR stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value 21.84, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 407.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.29. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.