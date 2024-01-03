Inpixon (INPX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has plunged by -3.20 when compared to previous closing price of 0.06, but the company has seen a -10.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-15 that Penny stocks trading below $1 per share offer tempting lotto-ticket like upside for risk-hungry traders seeking exponential returns. However, extreme volatility from these fledgling companies also poses massive hazards to capital.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INPX is 168.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INPX on January 03, 2024 was 11.86M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Inpixon (INPX) has seen a -10.67% decrease in the past week, with a -13.10% drop in the past month, and a -51.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.97% for INPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.61% for INPX’s stock, with a -71.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INPX Trading at -25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0653. In addition, Inpixon saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. The total capital return value is set at -48.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.96. Equity return is now at value -91.33, with -64.72 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.