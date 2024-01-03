Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has increased by 10.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that These companies in the biotechnology sector are doing incredible work and achieving wonderful developments. The result is not not only growth and profit for the companies, but they are also offering excellent and efficient solutions for the health of each one of us.

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) by analysts is $0.40, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for INO is 268.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of INO was 3.56M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stock saw an increase of 27.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.07% and a quarterly increase of 44.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.09% for INO’s stock, with a 4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INO Trading at 40.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares surge +41.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +27.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4227. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Zoth Lota S., who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, Zoth Lota S. now owns 52,716 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,192 using the latest closing price.

Weiner David B., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,833 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Weiner David B. is holding 910,124 shares at $6,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2672.64 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2726.67. The total capital return value is set at -79.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.09. Equity return is now at value -81.30, with -56.26 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.61. Total debt to assets is 9.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -95.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.