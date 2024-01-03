Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has soared by 1.98 in relation to previous closing price of 2.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-11 that Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) has been a disappointment for its shareholders this year but Wall Street analysts expect the next twelve months to be materially different for this autonomous driving tech stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INVZ is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INVZ is 157.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.67% of that float. The average trading volume of INVZ on January 03, 2024 was 3.89M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ’s stock has seen a -0.77% decrease for the week, with a 50.88% rise in the past month and a 32.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.55% for INVZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at 31.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +44.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.