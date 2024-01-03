HP Inc (HPQ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HP Inc (HPQ) by analysts is $30.98, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 988.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of HPQ was 8.50M shares.

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 30.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that HPQ reported 4Q23 revenue of $13.82 billion, beating estimates.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HP Inc (HPQ) has seen a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.67% gain in the past month and a 16.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HPQ Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.96. In addition, HP Inc saw -0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from CHO ALEX, who sale 45,758 shares at the price of $29.24 back on Nov 30. After this action, CHO ALEX now owns 22,003 shares of HP Inc, valued at $1,337,964 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of HP Inc, sale 3,067,508 shares at $26.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 97,854,605 shares at $80,377,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+20.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc stands at +6.10. The total capital return value is set at 43.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, HP Inc (HPQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.