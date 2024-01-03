Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Stock Observes 10.99% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has seen a 6.39% increase in the past week, with a 4.70% gain in the past month, and a 48.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for HIMS’s stock, with a 10.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HIMS is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for HIMS is 135.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.52% of that float. The average trading volume of HIMS on January 03, 2024 was 2.74M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has dropped by -4.10 compared to previous close of 9.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HIMS Trading at 19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.78. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Dudum Andrew, who sale 21,432 shares at the price of $9.06 back on Dec 29. After this action, Dudum Andrew now owns 51,653 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc, valued at $194,223 using the latest closing price.

Dudum Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc, sale 25,750 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Dudum Andrew is holding 51,653 shares at $232,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -11.16, with -8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.