Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is $58.75, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 129.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAS on January 03, 2024 was 1.97M shares.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 51.06. However, the company has seen a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-02 that The toy industry could come under pressure following record growth during the pandemic. Hasbro could struggle, D.A.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has experienced a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.52% rise in the past month, and a -22.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.07. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

In a nutshell, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.