Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) is $8.86, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 140.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOL on January 03, 2024 was 676.61K shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has decreased by -7.46 compared to its previous closing price of 3.62. However, the company has seen a -10.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that The consolidated load factor increases to 85% in November at Gol Linhas (GOL).

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL’s stock has fallen by -10.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.20% and a quarterly rise of 27.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.10% for GOL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.26% for the last 200 days.

GOL Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR stands at -10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.