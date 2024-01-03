GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 15.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of GCTK was 341.03K shares.

GCTK stock's latest price update

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s stock price has plunge by 8.95relation to previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK ) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical device company revealed plans for a proposed public stock offering. According to a news release from the company, it’s planning for a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

GCTK’s Market Performance

GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has experienced a 2.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.23% rise in the past month, and a 10.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.38% for GCTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.52% for GCTK’s stock, with a -23.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCTK Trading at 32.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.67%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2575. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

The total capital return value is set at -129.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.38. Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -111.75 for asset returns.

Based on GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.72. Total debt to assets is 8.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.