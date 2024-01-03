GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GCT stock has gone up by 34.99%, with a monthly gain of 106.38% and a quarterly surge of 121.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.07% for GigaCloud Technology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.40% for GCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 123.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GCT is at 1.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCT is 5.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.40% of that float. The average trading volume for GCT on January 03, 2024 was 890.04K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) has increased by 9.65 when compared to last closing price of 18.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GCT Trading at 73.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares surge +70.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +34.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +240.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.15 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for GigaCloud Technology Inc stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.44. Equity return is now at value 32.84, with 15.75 for asset returns.

Based on GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.17. Total debt to assets is 35.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.