GH Research PLC (GHRS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GHRS is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GHRS is 27.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume for GHRS on January 03, 2024 was 77.56K shares.

GHRS) stock’s latest price update

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS)’s stock price has dropped by -7.76 in relation to previous closing price of 5.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that RKDA, GHRS, GPS, RITM and EXAI have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 25, 2023.

GHRS’s Market Performance

GH Research PLC (GHRS) has experienced a -2.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month, and a -48.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.55% for GHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.38% for GHRS’s stock, with a -43.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GHRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GHRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $45 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GHRS Trading at -19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares sank -16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHRS fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, GH Research PLC saw -7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHRS

The total capital return value is set at -11.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.52. Equity return is now at value -16.95, with -16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GH Research PLC (GHRS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.