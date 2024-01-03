General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 16.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GIS is 0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is $68.27, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 566.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On January 03, 2024, GIS’s average trading volume was 4.50M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 66.75, however, the company has experienced a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-12-20 that The rally in U.S. equities that saw the S&P 500 rise eight of the last nine sessions came to an end as a selloff that began early in the afternoon accelerated late in the session. The S&P 500 lost 1.5% Wednesday.

GIS’s Market Performance

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has experienced a 3.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.71% rise in the past month, and a 6.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for GIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for GIS’s stock, with a -9.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $72 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GIS Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.72. In addition, General Mills, Inc. saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills, Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills, Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills, Inc. stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 24.99, with 7.79 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills, Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 37.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.