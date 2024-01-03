GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Stock Faces 9.72% Weekly Volatility

The stock of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has seen a 2.58% increase in the past week, with a -14.46% drop in the past month, and a -3.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for GDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.99% for GDC’s stock, with a -20.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDC is 4.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On January 03, 2024, the average trading volume of GDC was 290.69K shares.

GDC) stock’s latest price update

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.17 in comparison to its previous close of 2.57, however, the company has experienced a 2.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that It has been a rather incredible day for investors in GD Culture Group (NASDAQ: GDC ). Shares of GDC stock rocketed more than 100% higher at one point in early trading today on news that the company plans to launch a livestreaming e-commerce business on TikTok.

GDC Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDC rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, GD Culture Group Limited saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.21 for the present operating margin

+36.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GD Culture Group Limited stands at -277.00. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.40. Equity return is now at value 95.57, with 56.98 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.