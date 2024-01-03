Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, GOTU stock has gone down by -2.97%, with a monthly gain of 26.25% and a quarterly surge of 22.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.06% for GOTU’s stock, with a 5.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 32.93x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GOTU is 152.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOTU on January 03, 2024 was 4.21M shares.

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has decreased by -9.67 when compared to last closing price of 3.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Two years ago, a raft of Chinese laws regulating education activities crashed the stocks of for-profit education companies. Today, China released new draft laws that could crush the gaming sector.

GOTU Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw -9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.