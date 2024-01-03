FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.60 in relation to its previous close of 1.87. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that Fisker on Friday updated investors on its 10,142 electric cars manufactured — and only 4,700 delivered. On Sunday, Li Auto chimed in with a report of more than 100% sales growth in December.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FREY is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FREY is 117.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.54% of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on January 03, 2024 was 3.67M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.56% and a quarterly increase of -59.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.54% for FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for FREY stock, with a simple moving average of -67.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FREY Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9265. In addition, FREYR Battery Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -18.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.51. Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Based on FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In summary, FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.