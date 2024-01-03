Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 39.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fortinet Inc (FTNT) is $56.51, which is -$1.27 below the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 634.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On January 03, 2024, FTNT’s average trading volume was 7.21M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has dropped by -1.28 compared to previous close of 58.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — News Summary Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.93% gain in the past month and a -1.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for FTNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $55 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.15. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw -1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,535 shares at the price of $58.22 back on Dec 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $438,655 using the latest closing price.

Xie Ken, the President & CEO of Fortinet Inc, sale 47,306 shares at $55.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Xie Ken is holding 48,420,692 shares at $2,612,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.