Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FLUX is 12.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLUX on January 03, 2024 was 34.52K shares.

FLUX) stock’s latest price update

Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.87 in comparison to its previous close of 4.11, however, the company has experienced a 45.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Maria Rico – Marketing Manager Ron Dutt – Chief Executive Officer Chuck Scheiwe – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets Matthew Galinko – Maxim Group Operator Greetings and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

FLUX’s Market Performance

FLUX’s stock has risen by 45.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.65% and a quarterly rise of 53.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.20% for Flux Power Holdings inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.34% for FLUX’s stock, with a 24.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FLUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLUX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLUX Trading at 46.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares surge +48.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUX rose by +45.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Flux Power Holdings inc saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUX starting from DUTT RONALD F, who sale 1,221 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Nov 02. After this action, DUTT RONALD F now owns 40,430 shares of Flux Power Holdings inc, valued at $4,022 using the latest closing price.

Scheiwe Charles, the CFO and Secretary of Flux Power Holdings inc, sale 638 shares at $3.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Scheiwe Charles is holding 14,028 shares at $2,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.16 for the present operating margin

+23.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flux Power Holdings inc stands at -10.16. The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.86. Equity return is now at value -68.51, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX), the company’s capital structure generated 136.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.71. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.